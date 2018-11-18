 
menu
South Africa 18.11.2018 08:46 pm

Eskom stops load shedding

ANA
Eskom load shedding. Picture: Twitter

Eskom load shedding. Picture: Twitter

The cancellation came after ‘sufficient progress with regard to the emergency reserves’ was made.

Load shedding was cancelled as of 7pm on Sunday evening after stage one load shedding was implemented at 12.15pm, Eskom said.

The cancellation came after “sufficient progress with regard to the emergency reserves” was made, the state-owned power utility said in a statement.

“Customers should note that some municipalities may take longer to restore load once load shedding has been terminated. If customers experience outages for longer periods than announced, please contact your supplier (Eskom or the municipality) as this may be a localised power outage.

“Eskom would like to thank its customers for assisting in keeping the power system stable by reducing their energy usage and will keep them informed if there are any changes to the system. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience to affected customers,” Eskom said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Power system tight, load shedding possible over weekend 23.11.2018
‘Toothless barking dog’ ANC can’t rein in municipal debt – DA 22.11.2018
Eskom warns its debt could reach R550 billion 21.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.