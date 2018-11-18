Eskom stops load shedding

Load shedding was cancelled as of 7pm on Sunday evening after stage one load shedding was implemented at 12.15pm, Eskom said.

The cancellation came after “sufficient progress with regard to the emergency reserves” was made, the state-owned power utility said in a statement.

“Customers should note that some municipalities may take longer to restore load once load shedding has been terminated. If customers experience outages for longer periods than announced, please contact your supplier (Eskom or the municipality) as this may be a localised power outage.

“Eskom would like to thank its customers for assisting in keeping the power system stable by reducing their energy usage and will keep them informed if there are any changes to the system. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience to affected customers,” Eskom said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

