Two more men arrested for alleged theft of cattle in North West

Two more men have been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of cattle valued at R150,000 in Ventersdorp, North West police said on Sunday.

Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the pair, aged 20 and 24, were arrested after they were found in possession of 13 Bonsmara cattle worth R150,000 at Welgevonden outside Ventersdorp.

“This is the second arrest for possession of suspected stolen livestock and theft within seven days in the area. On Wednesday, 14 November 2018, 48-year-old Juandre Human appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrate’s Court in connection with possession of suspected stolen livestock. He was released after being granted bail of R2000,” she said.

They two arrested men were expected to appear in the Ventersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

