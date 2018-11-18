Man arrested in Cape Town for dealing in drugs worth R900k

A police intelligence-driven operation in Bellville in Cape Town on Saturday, in conjunction with members of the rapid rail national response team, led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man at his home after he was found in possession of drugs worth almost R1 million, Western Cape police said.

Officers received information about “a premises” where suspected drug dealing was taking place and followed up, Captain FC van Wyk said on Sunday.

“At the premises, members found a dagga laboratory, approximately 200 grams of cocaine, and chemicals used to manufacture drugs which they seized. The estimated value of the high grade dagga and cocaine is estimated at R900,000.”

The arrested man would appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of dealing in drugs, Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.