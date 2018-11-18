EC premier Masualle appoints Mlungisi Mvoko as education MEC

Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle has appointed Mlungisi Mvoko as education MEC following the death of former MEC Mandla Makupula last month.

Mvoko has been human settlements MEC since March this year and has been acting education MEC since Makupula’s death in October. Makupula held the post for eight years.

Mvoko became a member of the Eastern Cape legislature at the beginning of this year following his election as African National Congress deputy provincial chairman during the ANC’s elective conference in October last year.

Newly sworn in MPL Babalo Madikizela will take over the human settlements portfolio from Mvoko. Madikizela is also ANC provincial treasurer and was sworn in as MPL in mid-November. The two will be sworn in as MECs in their respective portfolios on Wednesday, November 21 at the office of the premier in Bisho.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.