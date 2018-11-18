12 cops injured in Durban crash

Twelve policemen were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the M1 Richmond Road in Mariannhill near Pinetown in Durban and crashed on an embankment just after 6.15am on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find the single vehicle against an embankment, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

A total of 12 policemen sustained various injuries and immediately more ambulances were dispatched to assist. Once all the injured had been stabilised on the scene they were transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required.

At this stage the cause of the accident was unknown, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA),

