Ramaphosa phoned Gigaba and ‘ordered’ him to resign – report

Gigaba’s resignation followed a call from president Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte instructing him that the ANC’s top leadership had decided that it was time for him to step down, the Sunday Times has reported.

The former minister of home affairs reportedly did not take the advice of Ekurhuleni Mzwandile Masina, who met with the minister and “pleaded” with him resign, and only agreed to do so after the president called.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko told The Sunday Times that Gigaba resigned “voluntarily”, while Duarte admitted to the phone call but denied that it was to order him to vacate his position.

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni told The Citizen last week that Gigaba had only resigned as his fate was sealed and that the ANC was aware of his potential negative impact for its electoral campaign next year.

Fikeni said his resignation was expected as the deadline for his axing was looming.

“There was no other way but for him to step down, either he was going to jump or he was going to be pushed. The things he did in parliament galvanised public opinion against him.

“Also, Gigaba was fingered by many at the Zondo Commission [of Inquiry] into State Capture and the ANC was also making calculations about him.”

The phone call is believed to have come just before the deadline set by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane regarding the president taking action against Gigaba over the Firebird Aviation matter.

The message by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to Ramaphosa that he must take “appropriate action” against him for lying under oath, and the earlier rulings by the high court appeared to be the final nail in Gigaba’s coffin. The rejection of his appeal by the Constitutional Court against three earlier rulings by the High Court in Pretoria devastated him.

Gigaba used various platforms to deny that he ever approved the 2016 application by Fireblade Aviation to open a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport. His frenzied denials did not hold as pressure mounted for Ramaphosa to show him the door.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

