Three family members critically injured in Durban car crash

A mother and her two teenage children are in a critical condition after a car crash at the Smith and Stanger streets intersection in Durban Central just after 7am on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

“Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find total chaos,” Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

Two cars had collided before both veered off in separate directions. In one car, a mother and her children were critically injured and trapped in the wreckage. While advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise them in the car, the Durban Fire Department used the jaws-of-life to cut them free. Once freed, all three were transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Four people from the second car sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical and were also stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required.

Smith Street was closed while emergency personal worked to clear the scene. At this stage the events leading up to the crash were unknown, but police were on the scene and would investigate, Jamieson said.

