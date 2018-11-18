Mahumapelo ‘deliberately faked’ R12m Vodacom statement

An investigation by the Auditor General (AG) into the office of former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has revealed that he “deliberately faked” a Vodacom statement to the tune of R12 million, according to the DA.

According to a press release written by DA MP Joe McGluwa, the Vodacom statement was allegedly paid 11 months in advance, with the office of the premier claiming it was for a contract for 283 people.

McGluwa says “shocking revelations” have come out of a presentation by the AG to the portfolio committee on the office of the premier.

Apart from the matter regarding the Vodacom statement, the “AG also raised several concerns regarding the ICT contracts which include the Gupta linked NEPO Data Dynamics contract,” the DA’s statement continues.

“The AG found that the fruitless and wasteful expenditure in the office of the premier was understated by more than R110 million,” according to the DA.

READ MORE: DA lays charges against Mahumapelo for ‘VBS heist’

“The department also disclosed irregular expenditure condoned to the tune of R14 million,” the statement says.

McGluwa announced on Friday that he would lay criminal charges against Mahumapelo for his alleged role in the VBS Bank heist.

McGluwa said: “We want the SAPS to investigate the serious findings in the forensic report compiled by the audit firm SekelaXabiso, implicating the former North West premier, Supra Mahumapelo, who allegedly abused his position to influence municipalities to illegally invest public money with the VBS Bank.”

The charges, according to the DA, are brought in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and Section 6 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

Earlier in the year, Mahumapelo faced threats of fraud and corruption charges after the DA said they would lay charges against Mahumapelo and Denel CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe following reports of the company improperly awarding his son a bursary.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Additional reporting by Gopolang Chawane)

