Ramaphosa and AU want a ‘self-sufficient’ Africa by 2063

President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his working visit to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia on Saturday night, where he attended the African Union (AU) 11th extraordinary session of the assembly of heads of state and government, the presidency said.

The session was chaired by Rwandan President Paul Kagame as chairman of the AU Assembly and was attended by more than 20 heads of state and government, the presidency said in a statement.

“The assembly focused on the AU institutional reform process, took stock of progress made thus far, deliberated on outstanding issues and problems, and considered a variety of proposals and recommendations.”

Ramaphosa had reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to the reform process which had already started and acknowledged the work done by the AU Commission and the reform implementation union in consultation with the permanent representatives committee for developing the AU reform roadmap for the period 2018 to 2021.

“The AU institutional reforms seek to create a self-sufficient, independent, and effective African Union that will ensure the realisation of the ‘Africa we want’, agenda 2063. This includes universal health care, infrastructure development, agriculture and agribusiness, as well as mineral beneficiation,” the presidency said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.