Three people shot and wounded in two separate shooting incidents in Gauteng

Three people were wounded in two separate shooting incidents in Gauteng on Saturday, paramedics said.

In the first incident, a man and a woman were wounded on the corner of Solomon Mahlangu and Bronkhorstspruit roads in Silverton in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 3.30 pm, they found another medical service treating a man in the back of the ambulance. Upon further assessment, paramedics found that the man had sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen and foot. He was found to be in a serious condition.

Paramedics also found a woman who had sustained “moderate injuries”. ER24 and the other medical service on the scene transported the patients to hospital for further medical care, she said.

In the second incident, a man was wounded in his arm at a shop in Trichardts Road in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on Saturday evening.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 6pm they were led to where a man was seated in the shop. Paramedics treated and stabilised the man on the scene before transporting him to hospital for further medical care. Police were on both scenes for further investigations, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.