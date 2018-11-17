R14m water project is on the cards for Moloto residents

The residents of Moloto village in Mpumalanga, who are currently forced to buy water for survival because of the water shortage, will soon get it from taps in their homes after the provincial government started a R14 million water project to ease their plight, African National Congress acting provincial secretary Lindiwe Mabona-Ntshalintshali said on Saturday.

Mabona-Ntshalintshali was speaking to the African News Agency (ANA) during the ANC’s 2019 election campaign in Moloto. She said the government was building a dam and drilling boreholes that would supply water to the homes.

“We are here on a door-to-door campaign and to respond to the issues raised by the residents in terms of water scarcity. The ANC-led government has re-directed R14 million to drill boreholes and to deal with the issue of the dam. This is because if you don’t have water, it’s a bit of a challenge,” she said.

The ANA reported on October 7, 2016 that many residents of Moloto and other villages in the Thembisile Hani local municipality were forced to buy water from their fellow residents who had drilled boreholes at their homes.

ANC leaders in Moloto on Saturday also handed over a new two bedroom house to an elderly couple, Samson Nkosi and Sarah Manganyi, who lost everything when their shack was destroyed by a fire in September. “We are happy and thankful to the ANC for this house,” said Manganyi.

A number of Moloto residents were happy to hear about the water project, but one resident, who only identified herself as Mrs Mashabela, yelled at ANC leaders when they entered her home over what she called a faulty storm water system that saw rainwater flow into her yard whenever it rained.

“I don’t want ANC people here. They drive big cars and don’t do anything for us. I reported this problem to the municipality many times,” she said.

Nkangala regional ANC chairman Speedy Mashilo promised Mashabela that the government would soon fix the problem.

– African News Agency (ANA)

