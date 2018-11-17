ANC in KZN wishes Ramaphosa happy 66th birthday

The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal has extended its well wishes to President Cyril Ramaphosa on his 66th birthday on Saturday.

“As the people of KwaZulu-Natal, we wish you good health and happiness. The people of KwaZulu-Natal look forward to hosting you on the 12th of January 2019 where we will be receiving the [ANC’s annual] January 8 statement in celebration of the ANC’s 107th birthday,” it said in a statement.

Ramaphosa is currently in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia for the African Union (AU) 11th extraordinary session of the assembly of heads of state and government on November 17 and 18.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.