NSRI warns public of increased shark activity after whale carcass washes ashore at Plettenberg Bay

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned the public to be cautious when using the sea in the Plettenberg Bay area because of increased shark activity close inshore.

NSRI Plettenberg Bay and Bitou municipal authorities urged public caution to bathers and paddlers along the Plettenberg Bay coastline due to a confirmed increase in shark activity attracted to and feeding on a juvenile humpback whale carcass washed ashore among rocks at Groot Bank, close to Keurboomstrand, offshore of the Salt River and Groot Bank area, NSRI Plettenberg Bay station commander Marc Rodgers said.

Bitou municipal solid waste removal officials were investigating options to remove or dispose of the carcass.

“This safety alert is current and in place to warn the public of the present danger of increased shark activity brought by this whale carcass and we urge public caution,” Rodgers said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

