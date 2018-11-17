Top cops honoured in the North West

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in the North West were honoured at the Rustenburg Civic Centre on Friday night during the 8th annual provincial excellence awards, which aims to boost the morale of police officers.

The lead investigator in the so-called Coligny sunflower murder case Brigadier Clifford Kgorane was voted best policeman in the North West. Kgorane took over the investigation from the initial investigating officer and four days later Pieter Doorewaard, 27, and Phillip Schutte, 34, handed themselves over to police in connection with the murder of Matlhomola Mosweu, 16.

They were recently found guilty in the North West High Court in Mahikeng and will be sentenced on January 28, 2019.

Captain Patrick Murunwa and his four-member team in the Rustenburg policing cluster were voted the best detective team of the year. The team investigated trio crimes (house and business robberies, and hijackings), murder cases, and cash-in-transit robberies.

Their achievements included the arrest of three men after they robbed churchgoers at gunpoint during a church service on March 17, 2017. The robbers made off with cellphones, jewellery, watches, rings, handbags, cash, and the video camera of the church, valued at almost R200,000 in total. One man was arrested at the church building while two others were arrested in extension 13, Boitekong. They were each sentenced to 15 years imprisonment on June 14, 2018.

Yvonne Rapoo was voted the person living with a disability of the year. The wheelchair-bound administration clerk, apart from day-to-day duties as switchboard operator, also assisted the community services centre (CSC), formerly known as a charge office, to take down 10 affidavits and certify 50 copies per day without hampering her job as a switchboard operator.

The Hartbeespoortdam police station was voted the best police station in the province. The station on the border of Gauteng managed to reduce murder cases by 71 percent, house robbery by 30 percent, business robbery by 35 percent, crime against women by 25 percent, and crime against children by 54 percent, among others. Drugs with a street value of R4.2 million were confiscated in the station’s policing area.

The Mahikeng Community Policing Forum (CPF) was voted the best in the province.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, North West premier Job Mokgoro said police and the community should work together. He called on police to ensure that communities were safe during the festive season.

“We therefore call on members of the SA Police Service to ensure that our communities enjoy their holidays and the festive season without any fear,” he said. Mokgoro was also expected to participate in festive season operations next week.

– African News Agency (ANA)

