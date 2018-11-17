Two people killed in fiery Ekurhuleni car crash

Two people were killed when two cars collided at the Swartkoppies and Potgieter roads intersection in Alberton after which one of them burst into flame on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene, they found one car had completely burned out and another on the side of the road, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“Another medical service was attending to one of the injured. Upon further assessment it was found that the patient was in a critical condition. Despite paramedics’ best efforts the patient succumbed to his multiple injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

“A patient was also found inside the vehicle that had burned out. Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save the patient as paramedics found that the patient had burnt to death.”

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene to investigate, she said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

