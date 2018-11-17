 
South Africa 17.11.2018 11:56 am

Defence force confiscates goods worth R321,116 from abalone poachers

ANA
Police inspect R5 million worth of abalone confiscated in the Northern Cape last year. Picture: Supplied

Police inspect R5 million worth of abalone confiscated in the Northern Cape last year. Picture: Supplied

The SANDF’s border safeguarding operations seek to protect the country’s marine resources against illegal harvesting.

A special joint security forces operation to protect marine resources in the Overberg in the Western Cape has so far resulted in fines and confiscated goods valued at R321,116, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said on Saturday.

SANDF personnel started visibility patrols on land with APCs (armour protected carriers) and on sea with SA Navy patrol vessels in the Overburg/Strand area in the Western Cape at the beginning of November in a border safeguarding operation, spokesman Captain Jaco Theunissen of the SA Navy said in a statement.

The deployed SANDF personnel were under the command of Joint Operational Headquarters, consisting of the SA Army, SA Air Force, SA Navy, and South African Military Health Services, in conjunction with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the agriculture, forestry, and fisheries department (DAFF), he said.

“The forces under the command of Joint Tactical Headquarters Western Cape (J Tac HQ WC) situated in Silvermine [in Cape Town] set up base in Gansbaai and from there launch land and sea patrols in the coastal area of the Overberg.”

The SANDF forces deploying under Operation CORONA – the SANDF codename for border safeguarding – would conduct maritime border safeguarding operations to protect the country’s marine resources against illegal harvesting and to prevent any boats and divers in the area from going out to sea to conduct illegal activities, he said.

“Since the start of Op CORONA, SANDF forces together with DAFF and SAPS have confiscated 1374 abalone valued at R91,500, diving gear and other equipment to the value of R227,116, and issued fines of R2500. The total value of fines and confiscated goods as of 16 November 2018 amount to R321,116.”

This deployment was conducted under the mandate of the SANDF responsibility of border safeguarding (maritime). SANDF forces would continue to dominate the area of responsibility of J Tac HQ WC with deployments, obtain situational awareness, and prevent any boats and divers in the area proceeding to sea to conduct illegal activities, Theunissen said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

