Man who raped 13-year-old in KZN handed life sentence

The Empangeni Regional Court on Friday convicted and sentenced a 50-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of a 13-year-old girl placed in his care three years ago in Empangeni near Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

In December 2015, the man went to the victim’s home requesting her to stay with him since he had no children, Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said on Saturday.

“The parents of the victim agreed and the victim, who was 13 years old, went to stay with the accused and his wife at Mkhanangwe area in Empangeni. The accused repeatedly raped the victim while his wife was not at home. The victim was given money to keep her quiet.

“One day, the victim decided to go back home and reported the matter to her parents. A case of rape was opened at Empangeni police station and the accused was arrested,” Zwane said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.