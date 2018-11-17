 
NUM march to union buildings to protest Eskom retrenchments

FILE PHOTO: Residents of Orlando West, Soweto, mainly pensioners protest over lack of jobs for the youth as well as against Eskom demanding more money, 6 May 2015. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The union says Eskom plans to retrench 7000 workers through voluntary packages in the next five years.

National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) members are expected to march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Saturday in protest against Eskom’s plans to retrench workers.

The union says the state-owned power utility plans to retrench 7000 workers through voluntary packages in the next five years.

On Wednesday, Eskom announced it had already started the section 189 process to retrench workers, but only at executive management level. The embattled entity said it was the only way to save the company from collapse. The NUM insisted that Eskom could not consider retrenching employees without first consulting unions.

The marchers will gather at Burgers Park from 11am and move on to the Union Buildings at noon. After departing from Burgers Park, the marchers will proceed down Lilian Ngoyi Street, turn right into Nana Sita Street, and then left into Nelson Mandela Drive. They will move along Nelson Mandela Drive, turn right into Madiba Street, then proceed straight on until they reach the Union Buildings.

Affected intersections are Francis Baard Street, Stanza Bopape Street, Steve Biko Road, Hamilton Avenue, and Leyds Street.

– African News Agency (ANA)

