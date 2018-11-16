African farmers’ association welcomes decision on land expropriation

The African Farmers Association of South Africa (Afasa) today welcomed the Joint Constitutional Review Committee’s adoption of a report on Thursday to change the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation in the public interest.

Afasa chairperson Neo Masithela said that the committee’s decision reflected the view of the majority of South Africans that there was a need for urgent and accelerated land reform to redress the injustices of the past.

“The organisation believes this process would assist to expedite the land reform process, build a more inclusive and prosperous economy, as well as improve both agricultural production and food security for all South Africans,” Masithela said.

“Farmers were able to express themselves and their realities even within the limited time, and the majority have agreed with the view that the Constitution as it stands is not explicit and can impede expropriation of land without compensation.”

He said the farmers’ association remained steadfast in its support for the expropriation of land without compensation and maintained that it should be done within the confinements of the law.

On Thursday MPs voted in favour of amending the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

This after the Constitutional Review Committee was tasked with scrutinising the necessity to change the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.