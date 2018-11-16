 
South Africa 16.11.2018 04:52 pm

CIT heist suspect nabbed after taxi drivers block getaway car

ANA
Police. File picture

The suspect and three others allegedly robbed a cash van at the Mthatha Plaza, but crashed into a shop after their vehicle was blocked.

An alleged cash-in-transit heist suspect has been arrested in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said today.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said: “It is alleged that at approximately 2:30pm on Thursday at the Mthatha Plaza Shopping Centre in Mthatha, two Fidelity Security guards were walking towards a Fidelity vehicle when they were approached by a man who pointed a firearm at them and instructed them to drop down the undisclosed amount of money. The two guards then allegedly dropped the bags containing the cash and ran away.”

Feni said three other men then appeared and took the money, and the four entered the getaway vehicle, a silver-grey Ford Fiesta which was allegedly hijacked in Mthatha on Wednesday evening. As the suspects were attempting to exit the shopping complex taxi drivers blocked them.

“The suspects ended up colliding into a shop. Three suspects managed to exit the vehicle and they ran on foot while one suspect remained trapped in the vehicle.

“A member of the Hawks who was in the vicinity noticed the commotion and immediately called for backup,” said Feni.

An undisclosed amount of money was recovered and the suspect is expected to appear in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

African News Agency (ANA)

