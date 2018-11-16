Man gets 15 years for stabbing ex-girlfriend to death with screwdriver

A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for murder at the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mmabatho today, North West police said.

Sergeant Keneilwe Tshabile said the regional court sentenced Tsietsi Mmusi for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Victoria Kitsenyane, 35.

Mmusi stabbed Kitsenyane with a screwdriver on December 11, 2016 in Lerwaneng village near Mahikeng after he saw her with another man.

“Whilst passing judgement the court explained that the accused trampled on the deceased’s right to life when he stabbed her due to his jealousy, which left two kids without a mother,” she said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.