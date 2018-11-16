Previously filthy Tshwane Fresh Produce Market on the rebound

The Tshwane Fresh Produce Market, which had previously been shunned by big vegetable and fruit buyers, is set to regain its lost mojo with the Tshwane municipality spending R60 million towards maintenance and getting the infrastructure in “tip top” condition.

“This is work in progress, from where we started, I’ve seen a lot of progress. Before, had you gone to the banana ripening facility there, you couldn’t even walk there because it was filthy beyond [measure]. It was a health hazard which now has been taken care of. The place has been steamed and cleaned, the ripening rooms have been fixed and all of them are working now at full capacity,” Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga said as he interacted with journalists during a tour of the vast premises.

“The boundaries are now being better cleaned. It’s getting there. It’s looking better than it ever looked. We’re now moving into the main market and you can see there is cleaning already taking place inside. There is also steaming taking place.”

Msimanga, accompanied by senior municipal officials, conducted an in-loco inspection of “the second largest market” in South Africa.

“I was there to address concerns relating to the cleanliness and maintenance of the market. I am still determined to create a business environment that promotes economic development and growth so that the City’s local economy grows as fast as possible and creates more employment,” said Msimanga.

The Fresh Produce Market provides a central market distribution system primarily for Pretoria, the rest of South Africa and some neighbouring countries.

“In the execution of this role as the central distribution system for Tshwane, the market strives to ensure enhancement of food security and food safety by attracting fresh produce from various producers, including promotion of small-scale farmers within the city and regular compliance testing,” said Msimanga.

The City of Tshwane said the Fresh Produce Market boasts of a turnover of approximately R3 billion per annum.

So far, Tshwane said improvements made at the facility include repairing “all potholes” on the road surface, provision of 20 bins with a 240 litre capacity each to clear the illegal dumping, repairing the lifts, buildings and public toilets, repair of internal and external lights in trading halls, the painting of trading halls, and repair and maintenance of generators.

Street-sweeping machines could also be seen at work today.

– African News Agency (ANA)

