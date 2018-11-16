Port Elizabeth clinic shuts down as nurses come under threat

The Helenvale Clinic in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas has been shut down due to ongoing violence and shootings which have made working conditions for the nurses there untenable.

Nurses were today preparing to relocate to other premises after the Eastern Cape Department of Health came to a decision that the facility had become dysfunctional due to safety concerns, in what is a gang-infested area.

Community leader, Farouk Jeptha of the Concerned Citizens of PE Metro, said there had been ongoing incidents of violence and within the last week people at the clinic were threatened with knives.

Jeptha explained that after a shooting incident occurs, gang members seek medical assistance at the clinic, while rivals see it as an opportunity to hit back at their enemies and attack them while they seek medical assistance.

“People just feel unsafe, even the police. Last week the security guard was beat up and threatened with a gun.

“It’s not good for us, about a year ago the post office nearby also closed its doors because of the ongoing crime. We were negotiating to have it reopened but I don’t think that’s going to happen now,” said Jeptha.

He added that the nurses were intimidated and living through a nightmare on a daily basis, as criminals would open medicine cabinets and take whatever they wanted.

While the community insists that crime is ever prevalent, cases were not being reported to the police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that no assault cases at the Helenvale Clinic had been opened within the last month. However, Naidu did say that she was aware that the clinic had closed for a few days and a meeting took place last month where it was agreed that one SAPS vehicle would be permanently stationed at the clinic.

The Helenvale clinic staff will now integrate with the Malabar Community Clinic, which operates once a week on a Friday.

Eastern Cape Health spokesperson Lwandile Sicwetsha confirmed the situation had now reached a stage whereby staff at the Helenvale Clinic were unable to function and carry out their duties.

Sicwetsha said that gangsterism and shooting incidents had reached a critical stage whereby security and SAPS were unable to guarantee anybody’s safety during working and after hours.

Sicwetsha also confirmed that police were brought in last month to try stabilise the situation and to make sure staff were safe, but that plan has now since been abandoned.

“After intense discussions it has been decided as an interim measure to move staff to [the] Malabar Clinic,” Sicwetsha said.

The Malabar Clinic would now operate daily during the interim arrangement.

However, Jeptha raised further concerns on the influx of people who would now have to travel to Malabar for medical assistance.

“I foresee there will be problems because there is no space at Malabar also with the influx of people. Consider the distance and how far it is between Helenvale and Malabar. What will people without transport do?” asked Jeptha.

– African News Agency (ANA)

