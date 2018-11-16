 
menu
South Africa 16.11.2018 11:52 am

Gigaba ‘compromised’ procurement process between Transnet and CSR – report

ANA
Former minister of Home affairs Malusi Gigaba. Picture: DOCTOR NGCOBO

Former minister of Home affairs Malusi Gigaba. Picture: DOCTOR NGCOBO

The state-owned firm and CSR entered into the agreement relating to the design, manufacture, testing, and supply of up to 95 new locomotives.

Transnet officials went out of their way to assist China South Rail (CSR) in its bid to be appointed for the supply of 95 locomotives, a report published by the National Treasury on Friday shows.

The report says former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba, who was then public enterprises minister, compromised the procurement process by signing the locomotive supply agreement between state logistics company Transnet and CSR as a witness.

Transnet and CSR entered into the agreement on October 22 2012 relating to the design, manufacture, testing, and supply of up to 95 new locomotives, the report says.

Transnet would have saved R1.2 billion if it procured 100 locomotives from Japan’s Mitsui at R3.188 billion than procuring from CSR at R4.4 billion, it says.

The Transnet board failed to notify the shareholder, being the government, of acquisitions and disposal above R2 billion before the conclusion of the contract with CSR as required by the 2013-2014 shareholders compact agreement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pension shame at Transnet has to be corrected 17.11.2018
‘Scandalous’ Transnet ignores pensioners’ plight, ‘holds SA to ransom’ 17.11.2018
Transnet owes pensioners about R100bn 16.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.