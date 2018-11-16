Gigaba ‘compromised’ procurement process between Transnet and CSR – report

Transnet officials went out of their way to assist China South Rail (CSR) in its bid to be appointed for the supply of 95 locomotives, a report published by the National Treasury on Friday shows.

The report says former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba, who was then public enterprises minister, compromised the procurement process by signing the locomotive supply agreement between state logistics company Transnet and CSR as a witness.

Transnet and CSR entered into the agreement on October 22 2012 relating to the design, manufacture, testing, and supply of up to 95 new locomotives, the report says.

Transnet would have saved R1.2 billion if it procured 100 locomotives from Japan’s Mitsui at R3.188 billion than procuring from CSR at R4.4 billion, it says.

The Transnet board failed to notify the shareholder, being the government, of acquisitions and disposal above R2 billion before the conclusion of the contract with CSR as required by the 2013-2014 shareholders compact agreement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.