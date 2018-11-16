KZN man sentenced to 30 years for rape and kidnapping

A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for rape and kidnapping, KwaZulu Natal police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said Mandlakayise Mkhwanazi was sentenced by the Durban Regional Court on November 13 after he was found guilty on three counts of rape and three counts of kidnapping.

Mkhwanazi was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for rape and five years’ imprisonment for kidnapping which he committed at Port Shepstone in 2014. The sentences are to run concurrently.

The accused was also sentenced to ten years imprisonment for rape and five years’ imprisonment for kidnapping that he committed in 2015 at Umlazi. The sentences are to run concurrently.

The last sentence was of ten years imprisonment for rape and five years’ imprisonment for kidnapping which he committed at Umbilo in 2015. The sentences are to run concurrently.

The accused has another rape case pending against him which is still at court.

According to Zwane, in April 2014 a 29-year-old woman was at Olso Beach in Port Shepstone when she was approached by the accused. The accused offered her a lift to Gamalakhe but instead drove towards Durban. She was taken to Umlazi area where she was raped. A case of kidnapping and rape was opened for further investigation.

“In the second case, a 39-year-old woman took a taxi from Durban central business district to Berea. Instead of going to Berea, the driver took her to Isipingo where she was raped. A case of kidnapping and rape was opened,” he said.

“In the last case that was reported at the Umbilo police station, a 43-year-old woman was kidnapped and raped by the accused at Umbilo. The Brighton Beach Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit took over the investigation and linked the accused to all these cases.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.