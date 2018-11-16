Mfeketho to launch social housing projects in eThekwini

Three social housing projects will be launched at the weekend in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, the department of human settlements has announced.

Minister of Human Settlements Nomaindiya Mfeketo, accompanied by the province’s MEC for Human Settlements Ravi Pillay, will launch the housing projects that also mark the milestone delivery of 4.7 million housing opportunities since 1994.

“This achievement has been given a boost by the Mid-Term Budget, wherein R1-billion is set aside to support the middle and lower end of the market,” said the department in a statement on Friday.

“This further demonstrates that government in general and the Department of Human Settlements, in particular, is serious about improving the quality of life of South Africans through affording them various housing options.”

The project will benefit people who earn between R1,500 and R15.000. It offers rental housing units that are closer to work opportunities and transport nodes.

“The Department has built in excess of 127,000 social housing units and is now adding to this figure with the launch of these three new projects in Durban that comprise 750 units,” said the statement.

