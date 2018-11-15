Thousands of EFF marchers demand jobs in Tshwane

Thousands of Economic Freedom Fighters’ members marched to Rosslyn Industrial Park in Pretoria North today, demanding job opportunities for South Africans citizens, and a minimum wage of R12,500.

The vast Rosslyn Industrial Park is home to many companies, including industries plants of global car manufacturers BMW and Nissan.

“We made it very clear that we are not here to play when we applied for this march. These demands are serious, these demands are bread and butter, they are the lives of our people. Employment is very rife, we have got people who are here imported from other countries … our people are not employed,” deputy regional chairperson Leofi Leshabane remarked before reading the memorandum.

In the memorandum of demands presented at Nissan, read out by Leshabane, the radical opposition party

“Our demands to Nissan…we demand workers ownership and control of the companies operating in this area, including Nissan. We demand the creation of more and sustainable jobs for the people of Tshwane, in Nissan,” the memorandum read.

“We demand maintenance of public infrastructure in the area. Each company in the area of Rosslyn, including Nissan, must adopt a school and an early child development [centre] in the City of Tshwane, with clear commitments. We demand as the EFF in Tshwane a minimum wage of R12,500 – better wages and salaries for workers.”

The memorandum also called for an end to outsourcing of workers including cleaners and gardeners.

The EFF also demanded “better working conditions at all companies” in Tshwane.

– African News Agency (ANA)

