Time to jack up implementation of Gauteng budget – economist

With R1.9 billion more in the Gauteng budget to boost infrastructure spend and protect frontline services in schools and hospitals, the problem was no longer money but implementation.

That’s according to economist Mike Schussler, who said the money had to be spent wisely.

Finance MEC Barbara Creecy yesterday increased the budget of the Gauteng Provincial Government by R1.9 billion from R121.4 billion as announced in March to the adjusted R123.2 billion.

The largest share of the additional money goes to infrastructure budget spending – which increases by R567.9 million – and health and education, where R722 million is allocated to protect frontline services in hospitals and schools.

“It’s nice hearing about the money, but is it going to lead to fewer children in a classroom? Am I going to be able to get a decent hospital bed since we’ve just heard the minister of health telling us we’re overrun by foreigners in the health department?” Schussler said.

Creecy said infrastructure spend included R329 million to the department of roads and transport to complete current road repairs and upgrades.

“Of this, an amount of R42 million was specifically set aside for road maintenance in Emfuleni local municipality,” Creecy said. “There are also allocations to social development to ensure community facilities comply with occupational health and safety regulations, and the department of sport, arts and culture to complete community libraries.”

