South Africa 15.11.2018 07:13 pm

KZN ‘graveyard rapist’ sentenced to life in prison

ANA
Justice in court. Picture: Twitter

Thulasizwe Reggie Dlamini was caught red-handed by officers at the Umbilo graveyard while he was robbing a 53-year-old woman after raping her.

A 36-year-old man, dubbed the “graveyard rapist”, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Durban Magistrate’s Court, KwaZulu-Natal police said today.

Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane said Dlamini had driven the woman to the graveyard after giving her a lift.

“The accused tied her hands and repeatedly raped her before robbing her of her belongings,” said Zwane.

“Police from the Umbilo police station who were performing crime prevention duties spotted people in the graveyard and went to investigate. They found the victim tied to a tree while she was being robbed.”

The officers arrested Dlamini when he tried to flee the scene.

– African News Agency (ANA)

