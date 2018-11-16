 
South Africa 16.11.2018 06:30 am

Hot 91.9FM’s Teddy-thon is a hot campaign to support

Citizen reporter
Jeremy Mansfield. Picture: Twitter

The Hot Cares Teddy-thon will be taking place at the Checkers Court in Sandton City from 6am to 6.30pm.

To mark its fourth birthday, radio station Hot 91.9FM is today hosting its second annual Teddy-thon fund-raising campaign.

Last year, listeners committed themselves to donations of just more than R1 million and this year’s target is R1.5 million.

Entertainment will be in true Hot 91.9FM style, with the radio station broadcasting live from Sandton City.

Live music acts include Connell Cruise, Entourage, The Cover Ups, Cappuccino and The Jam.

