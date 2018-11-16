Hot 91.9FM’s Teddy-thon is a hot campaign to support

To mark its fourth birthday, radio station Hot 91.9FM is today hosting its second annual Teddy-thon fund-raising campaign.

Last year, listeners committed themselves to donations of just more than R1 million and this year’s target is R1.5 million.

The Hot Cares Teddy-thon will be taking place at the Checkers Court in Sandton City from 6am to 6.30pm.

Entertainment will be in true Hot 91.9FM style, with the radio station broadcasting live from Sandton City.

Live music acts include Connell Cruise, Entourage, The Cover Ups, Cappuccino and The Jam.

To pledge, call 010-035-0919 or got to www.hot919.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.