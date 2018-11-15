Eight suspected cash-in-transit robbers held in Rustenburg

Eight suspected cash-in-transit heist robbers were arrested in Kroondal outside Rustenburg in the North West whilst allegedly planning a robbery.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the eight were arrested by a multi-disciplinary task team on Wednesday.

“The suspects were traced to a safe house and on realising that they were cornered by the team, they fled in four vehicles. The team gave chase and swiftly arrested eight suspects, aged between 33 and 42,” she said.

“During the arrest, the police seized four vehicles – two sedans, a SUV and a minibus – and an assault rifle with rounds of ammunition. The team is tracing suspects that managed to evade arrest.”

The arrested suspects will face charges including conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles.

The case has been transferred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) for further investigation.

Last month, nine men were arrested in Mahikeng while they were allegedly planning a cash-in-transit heist. In a separate incident, a policeman linked to cash-in-transit heists was arrested in Brits after the police received a tip-off that a robbery was planned to take place on the Rosslyn Road near Brits.

According to a statement, the National Commissioner commended the continuous thwarting of planned cash-in-transit robberies and the arrest of suspects before they could carry out their brazen attacks.

“The communities have now acknowledged the 72-hour activation plan that is without fail continuing to coordinate multi-disciplinary teams across the country to respond to violent crimes.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

