Mabuza to be quizzed on his doings in Russia

The country’s deputy president, David Mabuza, is expected to answer crucial questions from members of parliament on his recent trip to Russia.

The probe by MPs signals that he is clearly not off the hook on accounting for his absence.

Mabuza is expected to field oral questions from MPs at the National Assembly next Thursday, November 22.

He was expected to answer questions last Tuesday in parliament but the questioning was postponed due to him being on sick leave.

Mabuza’s spokesperson said he was on sick leave but was not ill, which led to Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen demanding clarity.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu responded to Steenhuisen and said there was nothing wrong with someone being on sick leave while not being ill.

Steenhuisen said he was looking forward to Mabuza answering questions in parliament.

The deputy president is serving as acting president in the absence of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa landed in the French city of Strasbourg on Wednesday and moved to Belgium as part of his working visit to the European Union (EU).

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko confirmed Mabuza was acting president, a clear indication that the deputy president was back in the country after weeks of absence and silence.

Opposition parties have, however, lambasted the deputy for what they view as him dodging his duties and only attending to his home province of Mpumalanga.

