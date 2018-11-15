ANC retains seats in North West and Free State by-elections

The ANC retained its seats in the North West and the Free State by-elections, said the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on Thursday.

The ANC retained ward 17 in the Mafikeng municipality with an increased margin of 59.55% of votes compared to 56.57% the 2016 municipal election. Voter turnout was 38.78%.

The new councillor is Kenneth Zwelibanzi Ntamehlo.

In the Free State, Patricia Tlhobelo is the new ANC councillor in ward 11 of Ngwathe municipality.

The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 municipal elections, with 76.47% of the votes cast compared to 83.22% in the 2016 municipal elections. Voter turnout was 40.71%.

