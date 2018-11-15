 
South Africa 15.11.2018 10:09 am

Horse trainers should organise into association of employers – parliament

ANA
KENILWORTH, CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, 2017/01/28, WHISKY BARON is the winner of the 2017 Sun Met! Trained by Brett Crawford and ridden to victory by jockey Greg Cheyne! , The Sun Met celebrated with Mumm, It's official: Sun International is taking over the reins of South Africa's most prestigious horse-racing event under a new name, The Sun Met celebrated with Mumm. The official theme of The Sun Met celebrated with Mumm is Decades of Glamour. Picture: Adrian de Kock

A trade union for grooms has been registered under the name South African Horsing Workers Union.

Parliament’s committee on labour has urged trainers in the horse racing industry to organise themselves into an association of employers.

The recommendation followed a briefing by a representative of trainers on the working and living conditions of grooms and on inspections conducted by the department of labour into the industry.

A trade union for grooms has been registered under the name South African Horsing Workers Union, with a current membership of 7,000.

The horse racing industry is regulated by several departments, including labour, trade, and industry. Grooms are employed by trainers who lease training premises from Phumelela Gaming and Leisure, which is in charge of hostels where grooms live.

The parliament committee asked the department of labour to assist trainers and Phumelela, to clarify their roles as joint employers of the grooms and to conduct regular advocacy campaigns to make grooms and trainers aware of their rights and responsibilities.

