Memorial to be held for Strijdom Square massacre victims

South Africans will on Thursday remember and honour victims, survivors and their families of the dreadful, racist, massacre 30 years ago, which was carried out by Barend “Wit wolf”‘ Strydom at Strijdom Square in Pretoria.

On that fateful day, Strydom shot and killed eight innocent people, and injured 16 others.

In a statement, the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) said it will be joined by the congress and “fellow South Africans who are committed to a united, non-racial and peaceful South Africa” when they participate in a commemoration and memorial event.

“Up to now, it seemed that history had sadly forgotten these victims. Today there will a small, but poignant, commemoration and memorial event, that will change that,” said Carl Niehaus, MKMVA national executive committee member, and national spokesperson.

“Today’s commemoration and memorial service will be held at 15:00 in front of the Women’s Heritage Museum, which is part of the State Theatre complex on Lilian Ngoyi Square, as the former Strijdom Square has so aptly been renamed.

“It is the start of a project of commemoration and memorialisation that will lead to the unveiling of a monument next year on the 15th of November 2019, to remember all the victims.”

