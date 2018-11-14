Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga leads another crime clean-up operation

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga today led a multi-disciplinary inner-city rejuvenation operation around the Pretoria CBD, this time targeting the crime-riddled Marabastad precinct, west of the capital city.

“Today, myself and [member of the mayoral committee] MMC for Community Safety, Alderman Derrick Kissoonduth led a multi-disciplinary inner-city rejuvenation operation in the Marabastad precinct. As with previous operations, we were confronted with a concerning number of by-law infringements and it is for this reason that such operations should and will remain a regular occurrence across the city,” said Msimanga.

“These operations are also used to identify and cleanse the city of as much urban decay as possible. This includes, but is not limited to, derelict buildings, crime hotspots and substance abuse in order to realise our vision of a liveable, crime-free, safe and prosperous city.”

Some of the successes yielded during the anti-crime blitz include the confiscation of 13 bags of counterfeit goods valued at R700,000, the recovery of 26 municipal dustbins and five notices were issued by Tshwane’s municipal health services for trading without certificates of acceptability.

“I am pleased with our hard-working officials for their tireless work that happens during and between these operations. This programme provides an excellent renewal strategy to achieve our liveable city objective and should be supported as such,” said Msimanga.

“We thank all businesses and residents who uphold our by-laws every day and will continue to monitor those in our communities who infringe on law and order in the city.”

Msimanga interacted with numerous business owners and Tshwane residents during the operation.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.