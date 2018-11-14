Five of 11 NDPP candidates grilled by Jeff Radebe-led panel

Five candidates vying for the vacant National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) position were interviewed today, on the first day of a planned three-day marathon interviews session being conducted by an advisory panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Acting NDPP, Advocate Silas Ramaite was the first candidate to be interviewed this morning by the advisory panel led by Energy Minister Jeff Radebe at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Ramaite seemed to attract the ire of the panelists, and was repeatedly urged to respond to questions directly.

“The problem, advocate, you are not answering questions directly. That is the frustration that this panel is having. You are being asked direct questions, you are being very philosophical referring to the House of Lords,” Radebe intervened as Ramaite was taking a question from panelist Advocate Lawrence Manye.

“When we are here in South Africa we want to know what’s happening at [the National Prosecuting Authority] NPA. What’s your road, if you are appointed as the NDPP.”

The second candidate to be grilled by the panel, Advocate Siyabulela Xhanti Mapoma, said he believed the NPA was a critical component of South Africa’s democracy and the maintenance of peace and prosperity in the country.

“The NPA’s contribution to society is that there must be no crime, or less crime in the country. We cannot practice democracy properly if we have criminals running around or taking over the country. That cannot be. The considered democracy can only be enjoyed where there is stability, where there is rule of law, where the Constitution rules,” he said.

Mapoma has been practicing as an advocate since 2012 dealing with civil litigation. He has previously worked at Transnet and Autopax.

The third suitor for the plum job, a chief prosecutor in the North West province, Advocate Matodzi Rachel Makhari submitted to the panel that she was a fit and proper candidate for the top post.

One of the panelists, Advocate Jaap Cilliers SC asked Makhari that without any high courts experience, how she would be able to manage people who are more experienced and have handled matters in the superior courts.

Makhari said she did not view her lack of high court experience as a problem.

“I don’t find it as a challenge at all, because [with] complicated, high profile cases in most cases you find that it’s teamwork involved not just one person dealing with the matter. In actual fact, if I look back at the previous NDPPs who have also driven the process where high profile cases where prosecuted, you see that they didn’t have the same kind of experience,” Makhari said.

After a lunch break, the fourth candidate, Pretoria’s Chief Prosecutor, Advocate Matric Luphondo was in the hot seat.

Luphondo told the panel how on different instances, he had turned down offers to be bribed in exchange of dropping criminal cases.

He said the NPA problems were at the “top level”.

“I think some of our top managers got entangled in issues they were not supposed to be involved in, in the first place. One can refer to an instance where the previous NDPP went to the headquarters of the African National Congress. I think even if there were issues that he needed to discuss, it just doesn’t create a good impression for you as the NDPP to be seen walking in there,” said a confident Luphondo.

The final candidate for the day was Advocate Khehla Masenyai Andrew Chauke, who is the director of public prosecutions for the South Gauteng division — effectively Johannesburg’s chief prosecutor.

Throughout the interview, Chauke faced a barrage of questions over his 2012 decision to provisionally withdraw murder and related charges against the then head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli, in relation to a 1999 murder of Oupa Ramogibe.

The interviews, in search of South Africa’s top prosecutor, are set to run for three days, until Friday.

The panel, chaired by Radebe, was requested to identify potential candidates, establish that they meet the required criteria, conduct interviews with potential candidates, and recommend at least three candidates to the president.

– African News Agency (ANA)

