Man in court for alleged theft of cattle worth R280,000

A 48-year-old man, arrested in connection with theft of cattle worth R280,000, appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrate’s Court today, North West police said.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said Juandre Human was granted R2000 bail and his case was postponed to January 8.

She said Human was arrested on Tuesday, after he was found in possession of 28 cattle with the value at R280,000.

“According to information the 28 cattle were reported stolen from a kraal at Ga-Motlatla village outside Ventersdorp. Provincial stock theft unit assisted by [the SA Police Service] SAPS Airwings went to investigate and the stolen cattle were recovered on a farm near Ventersdorp,” she said.

The cattle were handed back to their rightful owner.

– African News Agency (ANA)

