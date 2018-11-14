Counterfeit goods of R10m seized from truck outside Worcester

South African Revenue Service (Sars) customs officials seized what is suspected to be counterfeit clothing and shoes valued at approximately R10,722,364 in the Western Cape, the revenue services said today.

Officials, during a special high-visibility operation at the Rawsonville Weighbridge off the N1, 20km south of Worcester, on Saturday searched a truck carrying two containers en route to Johannesburg from Cape Town.

“Customs officials decided to search a truck carrying two vessel containers, one 20ft, the other 40ft. After opening the 20ft container, officers discovered what seemed to be second-hand truck tyres and rims. They then opened the 40ft container where they found heavy machinery, heavy boxes of unbranded goods, rubber sheets, etc,” Sars said.

However, after further inspection officials found a total of 86 boxes containing branded clothing and footwear that was hidden at the back of the container.

Inspections revealed 1,500 pairs of Lacoste takkies, 2,200 pairs Nike takkies, 1,936 Adidas T-shirts and 96 pairs of John Foster shoes.

The goods were seized for further investigation.

– African News Agency (ANA)

