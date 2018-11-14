Two security guards killed on construction site in Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has slammed the murder of two security guards at a housing development site in Philippi earlier this week.

The two guards were shot and killed on Sunday on-site at the Sweet Home Incremental Development Area which is currently under construction in Philippi.

According to the City, the two guards had just begun their shift to protect the development from thieves and vandals who have been targeting the contractor’s equipment.

Mayoral Committee Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services; and Energy, Councillor Xanthea Limberg said the city had made several attempts to secure the site, hiring extra security and even members from the surrounding communities but all had resigned due to fears for their safety.

“These guards worked for the third consecutive security company hired to protect the site. Two previous security companies were unwilling to continue working in the area due to criminals violently targeting the development. The City has also attempted to employ people from the surrounding community. However, they also resigned due to fears for their safety.”

The city has now suspended construction due to workers being too fearful to continue with the project.

According to Limberg, city workers and contractors are being targeted by criminals all over Cape Town and this gets in the way of effective service delivery.

“We are calling on anyone who might have information on who is behind these attacks to please report it to the South African Police Service so that those responsible can be put where they belong, in prison, and that construction and development in the area can resume,” Limberg said.

The city extended its condolences to the families, friends and co-workers of the two security guards.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.