Metrorail restores train service in Soweto after cable theft

Metrorail said today that it had restored train services in Naledi, Soweto, following its disruption in the morning after overhead catenary wires were stolen.

“Metrorail is pleased to announce that the cable that was stolen early this morning between Dube and Ikhwezi stations has been replaced. This means that Metrorail is now running a normal train service on the Naledi, New Canada and Karzene corridor which are our key operational areas in Soweto,” it said.

“The technical teams worked tirelessly to replace the stolen cables. Metrorail would like to thank all its loyal customers for their understanding and patience during repair phase.”

The disruption negatively affected more than 60,000 train commuters in Naledi, New Canada and Karzene West corridor, the company said.

Metrorail said there was a growing trend by criminals now targeting both lines to make sure the railway system is paralysed for peak period operations.

Buses had to be arranged to ferry loyal monthly and weekly ticket holders between New Canada and Naledi stations while the cables were being replaced.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.