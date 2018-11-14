Hawks seize drugs valued at R8.9m in Somerset West

A 25-year-old suspect has been arrested for dealing in drugs valued at more than R8.9 million in Somerset West near Cape Town, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said today.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said the suspect was arrested during an operation conducted by the unit’s Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (Saneb) and Crime Intelligence division.

“The officers were taking part in an intelligence disruptive operation after information was obtained that narcotics were clandestinely being kept inside a storeroom,” said Nkwalase.

“The team found heroin, tik and mandrax, including a handgun. A vehicle reportedly belonging to the apprehended suspect was also seized.”

Nkwalase said the suspect is expected to appear at the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court tomorrow to face charges of dealing in drugs.

– African News Agency (ANA)

