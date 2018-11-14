AB Xuma teachers ‘told me not to tell my mother after rape’

A girl, who was raped allegedly by a AB Xuma Primary School scholar patroller, told the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court today that teachers told her not to tell her mother what happened.

The girl who was in grade two at the time of the rape in 2017, allegedly by Johannes Molefe, said she did not tell the teacher what happened to her when all the assaulted children were called because her mother told her that if anything happened to her she had to tell her first.

“I told my mother that there was something that happened at school that they said we shouldn’t tell you. I asked her to promise that she won’t tell anyone. I told her that we were walking with mkhulu (the name that the children called Molefe) because he said he would buy us sweets and that’s when he lifted my skirt and opened my stocking and my panty and inserted a finger.”

She said Molefe said he wanted the children to come to his house so he could spoil them and make them dinner.

The girl said her friends did not see what Molefe was doing to her. The girl demonstrated to the court which side she was standing when Molefe assaulted her.

Molefe was asked to sit in the public gallery and the little was asked to point him out. She pointed at him and described what he was wearing.

She said after the incident Molefe went to buy them sweets.

“It was the first time mkhulu touched me like that,” the girl said.

“He never did it again after that day.”

The girl said she told her mother about what Molefe had done to her because the school told them not to tell anyone what transpired because letters would be sent to parents.

She told the court that she could not remember the exact date of the incident but it was before her birthday, which was in September.

Earlier, State prosecutor Jacki Steyn read out the charges that Molefe was facing which included the rape of three children and sexual assault of 11 children. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The defence said they confirmed the not guilty plea but there were admissions that Molefe was willing to admit to.

Through his legal representative, Molefe admitted that the findings of the registered nurses who examined seven of the sexually assaulted girls and those of two girls who were found to have been raped were correct.

Steyn said the State brought an application to have the children testify in a closed court room with intermediaries because they were between the ages of six and 14.

The trial continues.

– African News Agency (ANA)

