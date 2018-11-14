 
menu
South Africa 14.11.2018 02:18 pm

Man dies in paragliding incident in Cape Town

ANA
Picture: ER24

Picture: ER24

Paramedics say the exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known.

A man fell to his death while paragliding in Llandudno in Cape Town, said private emergency services provider ER24 on Wednesday.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene soon after 2pm on Tuesday where they found the man lying on the porch of a house with generic paramedics and the Llandudno lifeguards already on the scene.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said: “The man was found to be in a critical condition and his vital signs deteriorated rapidly. Despite the paramedics’ efforts, they were unable to revive him, and he was later declared dead on the scene.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not known.”

Local authorities were on the scene to conduct further investigations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two men die in Ermelo car crash 6.11.2018
One dead, 13 injured in Alberton taxi crash 5.11.2018
Body found floating in a lake at a farm in KZN 5.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.