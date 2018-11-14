Man dies in paragliding incident in Cape Town

A man fell to his death while paragliding in Llandudno in Cape Town, said private emergency services provider ER24 on Wednesday.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene soon after 2pm on Tuesday where they found the man lying on the porch of a house with generic paramedics and the Llandudno lifeguards already on the scene.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said: “The man was found to be in a critical condition and his vital signs deteriorated rapidly. Despite the paramedics’ efforts, they were unable to revive him, and he was later declared dead on the scene.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not known.”

Local authorities were on the scene to conduct further investigations.

