South Africa 14.11.2018 12:50 pm

ACDP says Gigaba was a ‘liability’ and should have resigned earlier

ANA
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: ANA

The former home affairs minister, who was found by the courts to have lied under oath, resigned on Tuesday.

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) on Wednesday said it welcomes the resignation of Malusi Gigaba from the position of home affairs minister in the wake of several scandals including a sex tape that went viral and has since been uploaded onto a porn site.

Wayne Thring, ACDP deputy president, said: “There can be no doubt that Gigaba has had a checkered past, from his involvement with the Guptas, the Fireblade saga, lying in a court of law, and recent sex tape scandal, it is apparent that Gigaba was involved in digging his own political grave.”

Gigaba, 47, who was found by the courts to have lied under oath, resigned on Tuesday.

The Constitutional Court upheld two previous decisions, which found that Gigaba lied under oath with regard to the granting of special immigration services to the Oppenheimer family at OR Tambo International Airport.

As a result, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa take action against Gigaba.

The ACDP said the writing was on the wall for the African National Congress MP.

“Gigaba had become a liability, not only to his own party, but to the people of South Africa as well. It is a pity that he did not follow the example of former finance minister, Nene, with an immediate resignation. South Africa needs capable, trustworthy, ethical leaders of integrity. Gigaba was not one of them.”

