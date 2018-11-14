KZN rapist jailed for 20 years

The Pietermaritzburg Regional Court has convicted and sentenced a 40-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl, KwaZulu Natal police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said that in January the victim was approached by the accused Msize Mvelase while on her way to the shop.

He told her that he was looking for someone and asked her if she knew that person. He then grabbed and dragged her to nearby bushes where he raped her. The victim immediately went home and reported the incident to her aunt.

Zwane said in a statement: “As they were discussing the incident, the members of the community came with the suspect as someone from the community witnessed the girl being dragged into the bushes. With the assistance of the community members, he managed to apprehend the accused and handed him over to the police.”

A case of rape was opened at Taylors Halt police station. The accused made several appearances in court and was remanded until he was sentenced.

