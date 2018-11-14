 
menu
South Africa 14.11.2018 12:41 pm

KZN rapist jailed for 20 years

ANA
Picture: Pixabay

Picture: Pixabay

Police say the man grabbed the girl while she while walking to the shops and dragged her to nearby bushes where he raped her.

The Pietermaritzburg Regional Court has convicted and sentenced a 40-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl, KwaZulu Natal police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said that in January the victim was approached by the accused Msize Mvelase while on her way to the shop.

He told her that he was looking for someone and asked her if she knew that person. He then grabbed and dragged her to nearby bushes where he raped her. The victim immediately went home and reported the incident to her aunt.

Zwane said in a statement: “As they were discussing the incident, the members of the community came with the suspect as someone from the community witnessed the girl being dragged into the bushes. With the assistance of the community members, he managed to apprehend the accused and handed him over to the police.”

A case of rape was opened at Taylors Halt police station. The accused made several appearances in court and was remanded until he was sentenced.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man who raped 13-year-old in KZN handed life sentence 17.11.2018
KZN man sentenced to 30 years for rape and kidnapping 16.11.2018
Parole for Hewitt? I feel as if I’m raped again – victim 16.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.