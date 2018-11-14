Suspects appear in court for alleged vehicle finance fraud

Two arrested suspects appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court to face charges of alleged vehicle finance fraud, said directorate for priority crime investigation (Hawks) on Wednesday.

Mogamat Shamiel Isaacs and Ravi Ganesh, both 38, were arrested following a further investigation after Rezaah Van Reenen, 28, was arrested in May 2016.

Van Reenen was arrested following an investigation into the sale of a BMW valued at R1.2 million. The high-end car was bought in 2015 in Cape Town using allegedly fraudulent documents.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said in a statement: “Further investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team resulted in the arrest of the duo on Monday for their alleged involvement in the illegal vehicle finance transactions using fraudulent documents.”

The case against the duo was postponed to 26 February 2019. They have been released on R10,000 bail each with stringent bail conditions.

