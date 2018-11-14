 
South Africa 14.11.2018 11:50 am

EC cop arrested for armed robbery at police station

ANA
File picture: SAPS Twitter

Authorities say investigations have linked the officer to the conspiracy behind the robbery of the police station.

A 30-year-old female constable, who was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a police station, is expected to appear at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in the Eastern Cape.

Captain Anelisa Feni, a spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation – better known as the Hawks – said the constable was arrested on Monday for her alleged role in the armed robbery that took place at the Kareedouw Police Station in August this year.

“Investigations have so far linked the officer to the conspiracy behind the robbery where four armed men reportedly entered and robbed the police station of firearms and ammunition during the early hours,” said Feni.

“The suspects allegedly threatened and disarmed the constable who was at the Client Service Centre (CSC). They allegedly handcuffed her, before they opened the safe and made off with two R5 rifles, four handguns, a police radio and various rounds of ammunition.”

Feni said the investigation into this case was continuing and additional arrests were expected soon.

