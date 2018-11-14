Concern as Free State community radio station Karabo FM is shut down

The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) says it is deeply concerned by the closure of the Free State community radio station Karabo FM.

The Council of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) on Tuesday upheld the recommendation of the Complaints and Compliance Committee (CCC) to revoke the licence of Sasolburg-based Karabo FM after it failed to comply with directives.

In June, Icasa ordered the radio station to hold a special general meeting to elect a new board after the CCC concluded that it’s meeting last year was null and void as it failed to prove that 50% of the membership was present.

The MDDA said it fully acknowledged the importance of compliance and good governance by community broadcasters and of the challenges facing Icasa as a regulatory body in this regard.

But it said the ripple effects of shutting down a community radio station posed a significant challenge to ensuring access to information for all.

As the country heads into another election period, the role of the media, particularly community stations, is critical in ensuring an engaged and informed citizenry.

Zukiswa Potye, MDDA acting chief executive, said: “Community media is a critical driver of media pluralism and freedom of expression, elevating voices from marginalised communities, raising awareness around grassroots issues, and increasing access by communities to information in the language of their choice.

“As these community media projects are often located in provinces with limited economic activities, high unemployment, and social inequalities, sustainability of projects is challenging, making it important for the MDDA, working with other sector stakeholders, to take a developmental approach to support the sector.”

Karabo FM is no stranger to controversy. Five men were arrested five years ago after entering the station’s building and ordering workers out before setting it on fire.

