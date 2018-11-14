 
South Africa 14.11.2018 10:53 am

IFP wants competent candidates for top jobs at KZN health department

ANA
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu. (Photo by Jethro Snyders/2016 Loerie Awards)

The party says the department must appoint a competent leadership team that can navigate the department out of the ‘present storm’.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Wednesday implored KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu to appoint competent individuals in the vacant posts of the head of the department of health and the chief financial officer.

IFP member of the provincial legislature Ncamisile Nkwanyana said: “Mchunu must appoint an independent body to be in charge of shortlisting, interviewing, and making recommendations as to which candidates are suitable, so as to avoid the appointment of any politically favoured, yet incompetent individuals.

“The KZN department of health is in dire need of competent leadership. The fact that we do not have a permanent CFO [chief financial officer] and HOD [head of the department] is part of the reason why the KZN department of health is struggling to effectively fulfil its mandate.”

Nkwanyana, who is the IFP KZN provincial spokesperson for health, said the department must appoint a competent leadership team that can navigate the department out of the present storm.

This week the provincial health department was forced to allay fears of an outbreak of salmonella. The department also denied that the shortage of chemotherapy drugs in the province was its fault.

Nkwanyana warned: “Without effective leadership and good governance at all levels in private, public and civic organisations, it is arguably virtually impossible to achieve and to sustain effective administration, to achieve goals, to sustain quality and deliver first-rate services.”

